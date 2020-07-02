More PNP personnel get COVID-19, total infection rises to 801

MANILA, Philippines — The number of Philippine National Police (PNP) personnel infected with the latest coronavirus strain has risen to 801 as of Thursday evening.

The latest tally that was posted on PNP’s official Facebook page is an increase of 47 patients since Wednesday’s total, which was then at 754.

The death toll within the police force stood at nine, while 29 more patients have recovered.

“UPDATE: As of 6:00PM of July 2, 2020, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the PNP organization rises to 801 with nine (9) deaths and 386 recoveries,” the PNP Public Information Office said.

The number of suspected COVID-19 patients also rose from 1,162 to 1,241.

As of Thursday, the country has one of the highest coronavirus infection rates in the Southeast Asian region, with 38,805 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,274 have died while 10,673 have recovered.

