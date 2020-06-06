MORE Power maintenance works to cause brownouts in Iloilo

MANILA, Philippines — MORE Electric and Power Corp. on Saturday advised citizens in Iloilo City that power interruptions will take place due to maintenance works after it detected issues in the power distribution system.

“The sorry state of the distribution system prompted the new power distributor to implement maintenance works on substations, transformers, and distributions in the past three months, causing brownouts around the city,” MORE Power President Roel Castro said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Castro said if substations will not undergo maintenance, longer power interruptions will be expected in the area.

“On the part of the substations, we have to undertake the maintenance works and implement brownouts because if we don’t do this now, the facilities will explode, and we will suffer from longer brownouts,” Castro said.

FEATURED STORIES

Castro said five power substations in the city are “integral part of the power distribution system as they reduce voltage to a level suitable for local distribution.”

The substations also protect customers from sudden drops and surges of electricity, Castro added.

For instance, the Mandurriao substation had “high levels of methane, ethane, ethylene, and acetylene” which may cause the facility to overheat or even explode.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ