More solons back Romualdez, urge for deescalation of tension

MANILA, Philippines — Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez’s dynamic leadership has led the House of Representatives to impressive achievements in the 19th Congress, Senior Deputy Speaker Aurelio “Dong” Gonzales Jr. asserted on Thursday.

Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel, meanwhile, stressed the need to deescalate tension at the lower chamber of Congress.

This as Pimentel urged his colleagues to focus on their collective goal of providing a safe, comfortable life for every Filipino.

Gonzales praised Romualdez’s strong and compassionate leadership style, saying the Speaker “created an atmosphere of certainty and trust.”

“His strong, compassionate leadership brought all of us together to work on a single vision: to pass measures focused on achieving a prosperous, inclusive and resilient Philippines,” Gonzales, who represents Pampanga’s third district, said.

He expressed hope that under Romualdez’s continued leadership, the House’s commitment to the Filipino people would remain undeterred.

The House focused on resolving pressing issues, from the high cost of commodities, unemployment, and other economic challenges, which Gonzales emphasized as being pertinent to the Filipino people and the Marcos administration.

Meanwhile, Pimentel emphasized the importance of ensuring a smoothly operating House of Representatives, in line with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s legislative agenda.

Pimentel, a PDP-Laban Deputy Secretary General and former Deputy Speaker, clarified that recent leadership changes in the House are merely political exercises. He urged that these should not be misconstrued and emphasized the need to deescalate tensions.

“We have so much work to do in Congress to be able to fulfill the President’s agenda of economic renewal and prosperity for all Filipinos,” Pimentel noted, adding that political disagreements are an inherent part of the democratic process.

