“More supplies for frontliners as Pia Wurtzbach donates 15,000 masks to hospitals”

Beauty queen-actress Pia Wurtzbach has donated yet another batch of face masks to frontliners in hospitals across Metro Manila, in a continuing effort to help address the shortage of medical supplies due to the surge of the coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the country.

On Instagram on Tuesday, April 14, the Miss Universe 2015 said that she was able to procure and donate a total of 15,000 surgical masks to 15 hospitals around the metro using the money she raised through her online fundraiser.

“Another 15,000 masks today for 15 hospitals. That’s a total of over 25,000 masks! Thank you so much for all your donations, you made this happen!” she said.

In addition to donating 5,000 masks, Pia, during the second week of the Luzon-wide community quarantine, launched an online fundraiser following reports of hospitals in Metro Manila facing a shortage of health workers and medical supplies as they battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

She began distributing face masks last March 31.

In two weeks, the campaign reached P733,975, past its goal of P600,000. To visit her gogetfunding page, click here .

According to the “My Perfect You” star, she and her team want to continue the relief, this time, by donating n95 masks, “which is an essential for frontline workers caring for COVID-19 patients.”

“It’s so important that our frontliners stay protected,” added Pia, who gave a link to a page where her fans and followers can send their donations.

The Philippines as of Monday afternoon, April 13, has recorded 4,932 COVID-19 cases, including 315 deaths and 242 recoveries.