More than 125,000 enhanced community quarantine violators logged – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Saturday reported more than 125,000 violators of the enhanced community quarantine.

PNP Spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said in a statement that: “As the PNP stepped-up its operations against ECQ violators, latest figures show that as of April 18, 2020, a total of 126,302 ECQ violators were either arrested, fined and warned.”

Banac also said that the PNP arrested 713 individuals for hoarding and profiteering on essential items and medical products.

Over 9,000 violators were likewise apprehended for violating the suspension of public transport services during the enhanced community quarantine, he added.

Meanwhile, the PNP-Highway Patrol Group and the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) issued 98 citation tickets to private motorists and vehicles who violated road traffic and quarantine protocols.

Of the 98, 63 are Temporary Operator’s Permit (TOP) and 35 are Ordinance Violations Receipt (OVR).

On Wednesday, April 15, PNP and MMDA started inspecting private vehicles and other motorists plying along major thoroughfares especially EDSA to check if passengers and drivers are included under the list of Authorized Person Outside Residence during the Luzon-wide lockdown.

