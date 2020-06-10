More than 200 city buses deployed for new PITX routes

MANILA, Philippines — More than 200 city buses were deployed for two newly-established routes for the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said Wednesday.

In a Viber message, the LTFRB Media Team said 97 buses were allowed to ply the PITX to Monumento route.

Meanwhile, 124 city buses have been made available for PITX passengers going to Gen. Mariano Alvarez, Cavite.

The LTFRB announced Tuesday that two more bus routes have been added to help commuters go to their workplaces while transportation modes are still limited under the less strict general community quarantine (GCQ).

The fare matrix for the two new routes can be found here:

UPDATE: Magdaragdag muli ng dalawang (2) city bus routes ang DOTr at LTFRB bukas!Narito ang mga karagdagang ruta at… Posted by Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board – LTFRB on Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Here are other city bus routes:

– Portion of Route E (EDSA Carousel)

– Route 1 (Monumento-Balagtas)

– Route 3 (Monumento-Valenzuela Gateway Complex)

– Route 5 (Quezon Avenue-Angat)

– Route 7 (Quezon Avenue-Montalban)

– Route 8 (Cubao-Montalban)

– Route 9 (Cubao-Antipolo)

– Route 11 (Gilmore-Taytay)

– Route 13 (Buendia-BGC)

– Route 17 (Monumento-EDSA Taft)

– Route 18 (PITX-NAIA Loop)

– Route 21 (Monumento-San Jose Del Monte)

– Route 24 (PITX-Alabang)

– Route 25 (BGC-Alabang)

– Route 28 (PITX-Dasmariñas)

Bus drivers and operators are required to follow health protocols such as wearing face masks and gloves, disinfecting their buses per trip, and allotting 50 percent seating capacity, among others.

