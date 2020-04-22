More than 2,700 dead in US from coronavirus in last 24 hours

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus death toll in the United States — the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic — has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

The U.S. has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university said.

