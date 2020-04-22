Trending Now

Health TopNews
admin

More than 2,700 dead in US from coronavirus in last 24 hours

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 17: In a protest designed to adhere to social-distancing and with care taken for safety, 1,000 pop-up signs were arranged on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building showing the faces of nurses and frontline healthcare workers pleading for adequate personal protective equipment (PPE) on April 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. The signs, representing 18,000 American health care workers each, including selfies taken by doctors, nurses and other medical professionals actively fighting to save the lives of coronavirus patients across the United States. Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MoveOn/AFP

WASHINGTON — The coronavirus death toll in the United States — the country with the most fatalities in the pandemic — has climbed by 2,751 in the past 24 hours, the latest tally from Johns Hopkins University showed Tuesday.

The U.S. has recorded more than 800,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Baltimore-based university, with 44,845 deaths.

Nearly 40,000 new cases were reported between Monday at 8:30 pm local time, and Tuesday at the same time, the university said.

/MUF

