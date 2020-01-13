More than 40 quakes hound areas reeling from Taal Volcano’s eruption

MANILA, Philippines – More than 40 earthquakes near Taal Volcano have been monitored and recorded by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) since a magnitude 4.1 tremor rocked Agoncillo, Batangas on Monday night.
Data from Phivolcs’ website showed that 44 earthquakes were recorded from 11:39p.m. Monday night until 5:50a.m. Tuesday.
The earthquakes were recorded in the towns of Agoncillo, Laurel, Lemery, Mataas na Kahoy, Calaca, San Luis in Batangas and Alfonso and Tagaytay City in Cavite.
One of the strongest earthquakes within the six-hour span was a measured at magnitude 3.6 in Taal and felt at Intensity III in Tagaytay City; and a magnitude 3.9 earthquake in Talisay, which was felt at Intensity IV also in Tagaytay City.
FEATURED STORIES
Earlier, Phivolcs Science Research Assistant Benz Rodriguez said in a radio dzMM interview that even if the Talisay earthquake was tectonic in origin, the series of earthquakes were mostly caused by restive Taal Volcano.
Taal Volcano erupted on Sunday afternoon. Phivolcs eventually raised Alert Level 4 in the Taal Volcano area, which means that people within the 17 kilometer radius should be evacuated.
GSG
Inquirer calls for support for the victims of Taal volcano eruption
Responding to appeals for help, the Inquirer is extending its relief to the families affected by the recent eruption of Taal volcano.
Cash donations may be deposited in the Inquirer Foundation Corp. Banco De Oro (BDO) Current Account No: 007960018860.
Read Next
LATEST STORIES
MOST READ
Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.