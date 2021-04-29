Trending Now

More than 90 Local Enterprises Recognised by GS1 Hong Kong’s Consumer Caring Scheme 2020CCS-2020-awardees.jpg

70% Consumers Feel More Confident in Consumer Caring Companies

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 April 2021 – GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) today announced the result of the 10th Consumer Caring Scheme, honouring 91 local companies for their consumer-centric practices. 37% of the recognised companies are from cosmetics, personal care and healthcare sectors, whereas household products and F&B companies made up 23% and 20% of the total awardees respectively. This highlights that despite the raging pandemic, many companies are still committed to maintaining quality products and services in hope to thrive through the crisis. Award presentation ceremony will be held on 10th June 2021 at the S200 meeting room series in Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre after the GS1 HK Summit, where Dr. Bernard Chan, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development, will deliver a speech at the officiating session.

Since its inception 10 years ago, the “Consumer Caring Scheme” has commended more than 150 companies that demonstrated excellence in customer service. In 2021, more than half of the companies (49 companies) received the endorsement for 5 consecutive years or more – 12 companies were recognised for “10 Years”, 29 companies for “5+ Years” and 8 companies for “5 Years”. This showed Hong Kong business community always pursues consumer care as top priority by making continuous improvement to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Commissioned by GS1 HK, a consumer survey conducted by KANTAR Hong Kong (‘Consumer Survey’) revealed that 73% of the respondents feel more confident in the companies with “Consumer Caring” logo. The result indicated the Scheme’s high level of integrity and credibility, supported by strong trust from the industry and public stakeholders. Being assessed based on the “4C” principles and core values, including “Consumer Centric”, “Conforming to Commitment”, “Championing Quality” and “Caring for Staff”, the recognised companies are evaluated through field visits, interviews and the above-mentioned Consumer Survey, with reference to the internationally-acclaimed Efficient Consumer Response (ECR).  The assessment concludes companies’ service and performance on consumer care. (Please refer to the Appendix for the Recognised Companies)

Ms. Anna Lin, Chief Executive of GS1 HK said, “I am pleased to see many new joint companies, such as suppliers of personal protective equipment and healthcare products, not only set sights on short-term benefits, but also consider customer centricity as the foundation to sustaining business in the long-run. As the prospects of local sectors like F&B and retail still look bleak in the current global economic woe, ‘Consumer Caring Scheme’ could essentially serve as an invaluable platform for companies to advocate their commitment to product and service excellence, which helps build consumer trust and positive brand image, paving way for them to stand out in the market.”

Local business community has been proactively embracing high level of service standards even in pandemic. 17 new joint consumer caring companies have been selected this year, exceeding the number in the previous edition. One Health, a brand founded by the former researchers from the Institute for the Advancement of Chinese Medicine of the Hong Kong Baptist University, is one of them. “Pledged to stringent production and monitoring processes, our products have passed all safety tests set by world-class laboratories. We always put our customers first and listen to their needs and feedback, at the same time fostering positive environment for the community and the employees. The ‘Consumer Caring Company’ honour is a vote of confidence for our customers and team, offering customers a peace of mind to buy and consume whilst empowering employees to strive for excellence.” Ms. Carry Yu, the company’s Chief Executive Officer remarked.

Crowned with the “10 Years Award”, Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd. has remained committed to first-rate customer service for decades. Its General Manager Mr. Paul Lee said, “Having worked in seafood wholesale business for years, the Consumer Caring title has driven us to strive our best from time to time to supply clients with fresh, safe, high-quality seafood at reasonable price, which help us secure a good industry reputation. We are planning to extend our value chain to the retail sector to meet the market demands, carrying forward the time-honoured heritage and service to consumers.”

For further details, please visit our website:  https://www.gs1hk.org/industry-recognition/consumer-caring-scheme

Appendix

List of recognised companies of Consumer Caring Scheme 2020

(in alphabetical order by brand or company name)

10 Years Award

1

3M Hong Kong Ltd

7

Giormani

2

Autotoll Ltd

8

Linson Global Seafood Trading Ltd

3

Casablanca Hong Kong Ltd

9

Royal Medic (Holdings) Ltd

4

Cherry

10

Swire Coca-Cola HK

5

Chuan Chiong Co Ltd

11

ToolBox – a Gilman Group Company

6

Forewide Co (Retail) Ltd

12

Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd

5 Years + Award

1

AQ Bio Technology Group Ltd

16

Morita Biotech (HK) Co Ltd

2

Body-SOS

17

Nestlé Hong Kong Ltd

3

CATALO

18

Nu Life International (Asia) Ltd

4

Chan Yin Kee Co Ltd

19

Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC

5

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited

20

Original Taste Workshop Ltd

6

Colgate-Palmolive (H.K.) Ltd

21

SINOMAX

7

CR Care Co., Ltd

22

Smartech

8

Danny Catering Service Ltd

23

Swipe (HK) Ltd

9

FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) Ltd – FRISO

24

Taste of Asia Group Ltd

10

Harmonic Health Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

25

Tiger Mark (HK) Ginsengs Co Ltd

11

Health Aims Organic Functional Product Specialty Shop

26

Tung Chun Soy Sauce and Canned Food Co Ltd

12

Hongkong Post

27

Watsons Water

13

Hung Fook Tong Holdings Ltd

28

YesNutri

14

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Ltd

29

Yummy House International Ltd

15

Memorigin Watch Co Ltd

 

5 Years Award

1

eprint Group Ltd

5

The International Medical Co Ltd – Ricqles

2

Hair Again 2000

6

wishh!

3

Imperial Parking (Hong Kong) Limited

7

Wyeth (Hong Kong) Holding Company Limited

4

Mead Johnson Nutrition (HK) Ltd

8

You Beauty

Award Winners (of 2 or more consecutive years)

1

95 International Co Ltd – La Raine

16

Kopen Electrical Co., Ltd. – Ommi Care

2

Baa Baa Sheep Laundry

17

Kwok Kam Kee (HK) Ltd

3

Casa Republic (International) Limited – ITALO MODA

18

Lee Kum Kee

4

Chaisentomg Pharmaceutical Factory Ltd

19

Man Shun Cheong Enterprises Ltd

5

Come In Enterprises Co Ltd – HOMEI

20

MaxiPro (Asia) Ltd – Kakato Premium Pet Food

6

Crown Gas Stoves (Holdings) Co Ltd

21

Pricerite Home Ltd

7

CSL Mobile Limited

22

Purepro Water Hong Kong Limited

8

Deco Classic Ltd

23

Reckitt Benckiser Hong Kong Limited

9

DSG Energy Ltd

24

Tai Wo Tung Medicine Co Ltd

10

farmfresh330

25

Vitamin Boost Global Ltd

11

Imperial Enterprises Holdings Limited

26

Zhong An Ya (HK) Trading Ltd – U100

12

Kai Tak Cruise Terminal (managed and operated by Worldwide Cruise Terminals)

27

Zihua Embrocation

13

Kiwi House

 

New Awardees

1

Anderson Food Supply (Hong Kong) Co., Limited

10

Hong Yip Service Company Limited – Harbour North

2

Aqua Plus Company Limited – AQUA PRO+TECH

11

One Health International Limited – One Health

3

CGA (H.K.) Limited – DIREACH

12

Premier Living (Enterprises) Co., Ltd. – Beauty Online™

4

Classic Motor Service Ltd

13

Simply Satisfied International Limited – Souper

5

Cornerstone Renewable Energy Limited – SmartClassify

14

SYT Wellness

6

Everything Organic Ltd

15

Tenson Medicare Company Limited

7

Green World Pharmaceutical Limited

16

YHK Design Limited

8

Health Elite Club Ltd – Puerfons

17

Yick Fung Hong Cosmetic & Detergent Co., Ltd. – WayWay HK

9

International Warwick Limited – DoDoME

 

