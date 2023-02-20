More than P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs seized in Central Luzon

OLONGAPO CITY — At least P1.7 million worth of illegal drugs were seized in the recent weeklong operations of the police in Central Luzon, according to the Police Regional Office 3 (PRO3).

In a report released Monday, the PRO3 said lawmen carried out 124 anti-narcotics operations in the region from February 12 to 18, arresting 166 suspected drug traders.

The PRO3 said a total of P1,712,072 worth of illegal drugs, mostly “shabu” (crystal meth), were seized in these operations.

During the same period, 180 other people were arrested for being fugitives, the PRO3 said.

At least 14 more were captured for illegal possession of firearms and 85 others for illegal gambling. INQ

