Moreno says Manila is ‘strong, secure’ despite coronavirus crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Thursday assured its residents that Manila City is strong and future is secure even as the country continues to grapple with the coronavirus disease pandemic.

“Despite COVID-19, the state of the city is strong and its future is secure,” Moreno said during his second city of the state address delivered at Manila City Hall.

“Every generation is faced with a crisis that tests their mettle and proves the strength of their character. The COVID-19 pandemic is not only the Battle of Manila but also the battle of our generation,” he added.

Moreno cited higher revenue collections, ongoing cleaning operations and social welfare programs during his first year as the city mayor.

Figures from City Treasurer’s Office showed that the city government collected P12.441 billion amid tax amnesty programs and the economic effects of COVID-19.

Moreno also said more businesses were established in the nation’s capital under Moreno’s administration with 8,665 newly-registered businesses and 51,022 renewed businesses.

Under Moreno’s leadership, the Manila Department of Public Services (DPS) retrieved 566,904 tons of garbage which is over 112,981 garbage trucks.

Manila government also managed to provide jobs for over 5,000 Manila City residents from July 2019 to June 2020.

Of the total number of employed residents, 555 are senior citizens and 96 are persons with disability.

