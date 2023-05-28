Morgan Evans Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Australian-born, Nashville-based country singer Morgan Evans will return home in September to play shows in support of his new EP Life Upside Down. Evans’ first Australian headline tour in almost four years will begin with a hometown gig at Newcastle Civic Theatre on Saturday, 9th September.

From there, Evans will play shows at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall, the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall and the Astor Theatre in Perth. For all dates except Sydney, Evans will be joined by fellow Australian singer James Johnston.

Morgan Evans – ‘Over for You’

[embedded content]

Tickets for Evans’ Australian tour will go on sale this Thursday, 1st June at 1pm local time. There’s also a Frontier Members pre-sale that will kick off a day earlier on Wednesday, 31st May. You can register for that here.

Evans last performed in Australia last year, when he co-headlined the 2022 edition of country music festival CMC Rocks QLD and supported American singer-songwriter Brad Paisley on his Australian tour. While in the country, Evans also played a last-minute Newcastle show.

Evans’ last headline tour of the country was in 2019 in support of his second album, 2018’s Things We Drink To. Since then, he’s released two EPs: 2021’s The Country and the Coast (Side A) and last month’s Life Upside Down. The latter was previewed with singles ‘Over for You’ and ‘On My Own Again’.

Morgan Evans Life Upside Down 2023 Australian Tour

with James Johnston (all dates except Sydney)

Saturday, 9th September – Newcastle Civic Theatre, Newcastle

Monday, 11th September – Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Tuesday, 12th September – Sydney Opera House, Sydney

Friday, 15th September – Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Sunday, 17th September – Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide

Tuesday, 19th September – Astor Theatre, Perth

Tickets on sale Thursday, 1st June

