Morgan Wallen Adds More Dates to 2023 Australian Tour

US country music star Morgan Wallen has added two more shows to his Australian tour next year.

Wallen will head around the country in March, playing dates in all major cities – he’s now added an extra Sydney show on Wednesday, 22nd March and in Melbourne on Saturday, 25th March. He’s locked in HARDY, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman as supports, and all of them will be featuring at Queensland’s CMC Rocks Festival.

The country artist has had a number of controversies over the years, first falling foul when he was filmed partying maskless before he was due to play Saturday Night Live, thereby breaching the show’s COVID protocols. It got much worse: he was filmed saying a racial slur after arriving home from a night out partying in Nashville. In the footage, published by TMZ, he is heard yelling, “take care of this pussy-ass motherfucker,’ and “take care of this pussy-ass n****.”

“I’m embarrassed and sorry,” Morgan said at the time, as per People. “I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever.”

He was dropped from numerous brand deals during the uproar, but the incidents haven’t dented his commercial success.

Morgan Wallen Australian Headline Shows 2023

General tickets go on sale Friday, 9th December. Staggered timings will apply: Sydney 1pm AEDT, Melbourne 3pm AEDT.

A pre-sale will happen on Thursday, 8th December via Frontier Touring. Staggered timings will apply: Sydney 1pm AEDT, Melbourne 3pm AEDT.

Wednesday, 15th March – Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tuesday, 21st March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Wednesday, 22nd March – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney NSW

Friday, 24th March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

Saturday 25th March – Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne VIC

