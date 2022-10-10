Morgan Wallen & Zac Brown Band Lead CMC Rocks QLD 2023 Lineup

The lineup for the 2023 edition of CMC Rocks QLD has arrived, with some of the biggest names in local and international country music on the bill. USA country artists Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, and Kip Moore lead the charge as headliners for the March 2023 event.

CMC Rocks QLD will take over Willowbank, Ipswich between Wednesday, 15th and Sunday, 19th March. The lineup includes a long list of acts from the US, such as Ashley McBryde, Randy Houser, Corey Kent and Bailey Zimmerman. New Zealander Abby Christo is the lineup’s only artist to not come from either Australia or the US.

Zac Brown Band – ‘Love & Sunsets’ (feat. James Taylor)

[embedded content]

Local talent is in abundance, with the likes of Travis Collins, Darlinghurst, The Wolfe Brothers, The Buckleys, Caitlyn Shadbolt and Blake O’Connor on board for the event, which takes place on the lands of the Jagera, Yuggera and Ugarapul people.

The latest CMC Rocks QLD event took place last month, with Brad Paisley, Kane Brown, and Morgan Evans on the bill. Despite the rapid turnaround in production and organisation, festival director Jeremy Dylan anticipates the upcoming festival will be one of their biggest yet.

“This is one of the biggest line-ups we’ve ever had and we can’t wait for all these incredible artists to hear the best crowd in Australia singing their songs back to them in six months,” Dylan said.

CMC Rocks QLD 2023 Lineup

Morgan Wallen (USA)

Zac Brown Band (USA)

Kip Moore (USA)

Joined by:

Jordan Davis (USA)

Hardy (USA)

Randy Houser (USA)

Bailey Zimmerman (USA)

Ashley McBryde (USA)

Mitchell Tenpenny (USA)

Cam (USA)

Ernest (USA)

Warren Zeiders (USA)

Corey Kent (USA)

The Wolfe Brothers

Travis Collins

Hailey Whitters (USA)

Home Free (USA)

Caroline Jones (USA)

Madeline Edwards (USA)

Brittney Spencer (USA)

Jim Lauderdale (USA)

Darlinghurst

Caitlyn Shadbolt

The Buckleys

Blake O’Connor

Abby Christo (NZ)

Sara Berki

Max Jackson

Hayley Marsten

Lane Pittman

Dates & Venue

Wednesday, March 15th – Sunday, 19th March, 2023 – Willowbank, Ipswich, QLD

Tickets on sale from Thursday, 20th October.

Further Reading

Country Sounds Is WA’s New Country Music Festival, Feat. Brad Cox, Kasey Chambers

Bluesfest 2023 Lineup Expands with The Doobie Brothers, Counting Crows & More

Diddy Wants To “Uncancel” Travis Scott, Morgan Wallen At Billboard Music Awards