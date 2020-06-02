“Morissette Amon hits 100,000 YouTube subscribers”

Morissette Amon is getting YouTube’s Silver Creator Award after her vlog channel reached 100,000 subscribers on Monday, June 1.

On Instagram, the singer shared the good news and extended her appreciation to all her fans and followers.

“Just in!!!! We’ve finally reached 100K SUBSCRIBERS on www.youtube.com/MorissettePH,” she said. “And just in the nick of time before my birthday. Wow, congratulations everyone and thank you so much!”

Morissette, 23, added that she will upload a new song cover video as a treat to her subscribers: an a capella cover of Andra Day’s “Rise Up” featuring members of Filipino band 3RD Avenue.

The video is set to premiere on her YouTube channel at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2.