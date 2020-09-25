“Morissette Amon marks social media milestone”

Singer Morisette Amon is celebrating a new social media milestone.

Morisette Amon is celebrating a new social media milestone.

On Instagram, the singer announced that she has received the Silver Creator Award from video-sharing site YouTube.

The Silver Creator Award, or the Silver Play Button, is given to YouTube channels with 100,000 subscribers.

In the caption, Morissette expressed her gratitude to all those who have been supporting her YouTube channel, Morissette PH.

“Thank you everyone for making this possible for me, joining my journey online with overwhelming feedback and support! There’s so much more to look forward to, and we can’t wait to reveal it all to you soon hihihi.. Spread the love!” she said.

In her latest vlog, Morissette said the award will serve as her inspiration to keep creating content for her fans and followers.

[embedded content]

“To be very, very honest, I’ve actually been enjoying. Akala ko nung una is parang mapipilitan lang ako kasi… for whatever reason. But I’m legit enjoying my journey here on YouTube,” she said.

Morissette, who launched her vlog in January, now has over 185,000 subscribers.