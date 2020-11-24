“Morissette Amon to release new single ‘Love You Still’”

Morissette Amon is set to release a new single titled “Love You Still” this Friday, November 27.

Morissette Amon is set to release a new single titled “Love You Still” this Friday, November 27.

The singer dubbed “Asia’s Phoenix” shared the news with her fans and followers via an Instagram post over the weekend.

“#LoveYouStill by yours truly, and my first ever co-written & co-produced track will finally be out this coming FRIDAY,” she said.

“After months of zoom calls, meetings, file exchanges, sleepless nights, we’re so thrilled to finally share this new song with you guys,” she added.

In a separate post, Morissette posted a teaser of her newest record.

Morissette worked with her boyfriend, fellow singer Dave Lamar, in writing and producing “Love You Still.”

READ: Morissette Amon, BF Dave Lamar do a cover of ‘Someone You Loved’

The track is her latest release following “Diyan Ba Sa Langit,” on which she collaborated with fellow “ The Voice of the Philippines “ alum Jason Dy and KIKX.

Morissette, 24, rose to fame after joining the first edition of “ The Voice of the Philippines “ in 2013.

While she did not win the contest, she went on to become one of the most successful acts in the local music scene.

In 2015, Morissette released her first album “Morissette” under Star Music, for which she was named as New Female Recording Artist of the Year by the 7th PMPC Star Awards for Music and Female Artist of the Year in the 2016 M.O.R. Pinoy Music Awards. The record contains songs such as “‘Di Mapaliwanag,” “Throwback” (featuring KZ Tandingan),” and “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” (featuring Daniel Padilla.”