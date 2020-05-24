“Morissette, Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero and more to join Super Junior’s Siwon Choi in benefit concert”

Aside from Morissette, Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero, Christian Bautista and Rico Blanco will also be joining the virtual fundraiser.

In solidarity with the rest of the Asian nations a fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, some of the biggest names in the region are coming together — including our very own Pinoy artists — in an online concert for the benefit of UNICEF Asia.

Dubbed One Love Asia, Filipino artists who will be performing in the Asian All-Star Live Concert are Morissette, Christian Bautista, Rico Blanco as well as social media sensations Ranz Kyle and Niana Guerrero.

Super Junior’s Siwon, who happens to be the Regional Ambassador for the UNICEF East Asia and the Pacific, is also joining the said virtual fundraiser.

Mark your calendars! UNICEF Ambassador @siwonchoi joins Pinoy artists @ranzkyle & @nianaguerrero, Morissette, @xtianbautista, @ricoblanco and other stars for ONE LOVE ASIA, a live stream concert for the benefit of UNICEF on May 27, 8 PM.🎶💙 Watch it at: https://t.co/JvFlFrMSX0 pic.twitter.com/u2JtyNDpjn — UNICEF Philippines (@unicefphils) May 22, 2020

The online benefit concert is happening on May 27 at 8PM and will be streamed via the official YouTube channel of One Love Asia.

[embedded content]