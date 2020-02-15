Most events in Albay’s Cagsawa fest canceled due to COVID-19

DARAGA, Albay, Philippines — After postponing the grand opening of the Cagsawa Festival here to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, organizers decided to cancel all events except for four that were already set to be held on Sunday.

Miguel Dela Rama, Daraga spokesperson, said the four events to take place on Sunday were the Cagsawa Trail Run, First All Bicolano Drag Race, Zumba competition and Kalacaga Culinary competition. All other events were called off.

Dela Rama said that the Department of the Interior of Local Government (DILG) was persistent in pushing for the cancelation of festival events in Albay in deference to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año’s directive to take the necessary precautionary measures against the entry and spread of the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, by canceling festivals that may draw big crowds of people.

Earlier, the Cagsawa Festival opening on Saturday night which would feature the Slapshock concert on Gen. Luna Street and town covered court was postponed to a later date.

