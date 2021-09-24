‘Most wanted’ fugitive nabbed in Muntinlupa

THE most wanted person in the list of the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been arrested in Muntinlupa City, police said on Friday.

PBGen. Jimili Macaraeg, chief of the Philippine National Police’s (PNP) Southern Police District (SPD), said Bobby Baliber Rabia, 36, who is among the “Most Wanted Persons on [the] National Level” with reward offered under the DILG memorandum circulars 2009-29.

According to initial reports, Rabia was busted by Muntinlupa City police following a tip from an informant. He was seen in the vicinity of Barangay Tunasan.

Acting on the information, police initiated an operation at about 9 p.m. of September 23, along Buendia St., in Barangay Tunasan. He was apprehended by the personnel warrant and subpoena unit under the supervision of PCol. Melecio Buslig.

Rabia was arrested by virtue of a warrant of arrest (WoA) issued by Hon. Presiding Judge Antonieta Pablo-Medina of Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 276, Muntinlupa City, for robbery.

“This is a clear message to criminals in hiding, we are determined to go after criminals who have been hiding and eluding arrest for years. We will find you,” said Macaraeg.