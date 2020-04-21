Mother, newborn baby among 12 new COVID-19 cases in Cebu

CEBU CITY, Cebu, Philippines —A mother and her newborn baby boy are among the 12 new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Cebu, according to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH 7).

According to a statement released by the DOH 7 on Tuesday night, the mother and her baby were being monitored at the hospital in Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother was tested for COVID-19 when she exhibited symptoms of the disease before giving birth on April 20. Swab samples were also taken from the baby upon delivery.

Both tested positive of the virus.

FEATURED STORIES

Out of the 12 new cases in Cebu, seven are in Cebu City and three are in Mandaue City. Two new cases were also recorded in Lapu-Lapu City.

According to Cebu City Mayor Edgar Labella, two new COVID-19 patients at the Cebu City Jail had been confined in the hospital.

One COVID-19 case was recorded at the fish port in Barangay Suba, two in San Antonio in Barangay Calamba, one in Barangay Labangon, and another in Barangay Hipodromo.

The new cases brought to 173 the total number of COVID-19 cases in Cebu City.

Three new cases in Mandaue are in Barangay Cambaro, a densely populated area at the central portion of the city, according to the city’s information office.

Two are women aged 60 and 20 and one is a 16-year-old boy.

All three were confined at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Mandaue City Health Office and the CDRRMO have already disinfected and cordoned off the areas involved and have instructed them (residents) to undergo strict home quarantine. No one can come in and out of the area,” said the Mandaue City PIO in its announcement on social media.

With 12 new cases, Cebu now has a total of 198 COVID-19 cases, with seven deaths and 21 recoveries.

Of the total, 173 cases are in Cebu City, 13 in Lapu-Lapu City, nine in Mandaue City, and three elsewhere in Cebu province.

/atm

For more news about the novel coronavirus click here.

What you need to know about Coronavirus.

For more information on COVID-19, call the DOH Hotline: (02) 86517800 local 1149/1150.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ