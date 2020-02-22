“Motivated by self-interest? Angel Locsin responds to insinuations: ‘Money is not everything’”

“Sorry to disappoint some people, but money is not everything,” said actress Angel Locsin.

This was the ultimate message of Angel Locsin as she responded to fellow actress Vivian Velez for insinuating that she is motivated by self-interest in her protest against the possible shutdown of her home network, ABS-CBN Corporation.

This, after Vivian, her co-star in “Imortal”, posted on Facebook a screenshot of the network’s Top 100 stockholders, in which Angel was listed as Top 29, with her total shares amounting to PHP110,000.

“Interesting,” wrote Vivian in her caption.

On Instagram this Friday, Angel responded to the veteran actress by stating that she is only “speaking up for what [she thinks] is right”, and not because she has an ulterior motive or a hidden agenda.

“I saw some posts and been reading accusations that were thrown at me for speaking up for what I think is right. Just to clear things up, I am not part of any political party, nor representing any politician. I do not have an existing contract with ABS-CBN. Therefore, the company has no control on whatever I want to post,” she began.

“Sorry to disappoint some people, but money is not everything. Hindi ko ho alam kung anong intention ni Ms. Vivian sa kanyang post, pero kung ito po ang gagamitin to discredit my name and what I stand for, hindi nyo po kailangang gawing issue,” she added.

Angel went on to state that she “will donate everything to charity” once she makes a profit out of her “small investment in ABS-CBN.

“Again, money is not everything. (For your knowledge, Maliit lang po ito. As in. It’s a privilege offer of the company to some of their employees in installment plan. Mine is payable for 5 years. Wala pa po sa half ang nabayad ko kaya sa understanding ko, HINDI KO PA PO PAGMAMAY-ARI ANG STOCKS na yun.)” she clarified.

“Nirerespeto ko ho ang opinyon ng lahat. Alam ko na magkakaiba man ng paraan, lahat naman tayo prayoridad ang kapakanan ng mga manggagawa. Yun naman po ang importante,” she added.

Angel is only one of the many celebrities who have spoken against the quo warranto petition filed by the Office of the Solicitor General asking the Supreme Court to revoke the franchise of the network and its subsidiary, ABS-CBN Convergence.

In his petition, Solicitor General Jose Calida accused ABS-CBN of violating provisions of its franchise, which is scheduled to expire in March. A hearing on the network franchise bill has been scheduled by the Senate committee on public services headed by Senator Grace Poe on February 27, even if the House of Representatives has yet to take action on the matter.

According to Rule 66 of the Rules of Civil Procedure, a “quo warranto” is a special form of legal action that is filed against someone who “usurps, intrudes into, or unlawfully holds or exercises a public office, position or franchise.”

Aside from Angel, among the Kapamilya celebrities who showed support for their home network include Regine Velasquez, Coco Martin, Vice Ganda, Bea Alonzo, Gary Valenciano and Charo Santos-Concio.

Other stars such as Kim Chiu, Liza Soberano, Gerald Anderson, Vhong Navarro, Jolina Magdangal, Amy Perez, Karla Estrada, John Prats, Bianca Gonzalez, and JM de Guzman similarly voiced out their support for ABS-CBN through social media posts.