Motor Ace Have Announced A Run Of National Summer Tour Dates

NewsWritten by Alex Gallagher on January 20, 2020

Beloved Aussie rockers Motor Ace have announced they’ll be hitting the road throughout the rest of summer, kicking off this weekend in Newcastle on Saturday, 25th January before heading to Launceston, Victoria, Adelaide and Western Australia.

“We all loved getting the band back together and had a really great time on the road last year, so when we were asked to do a few more shows, we were excited to take them on,” says the band’s drummer Damian Costin. Formed back in 1998, the band reunited in 2018 after over a decade on hiatus.

“It was such fun to get out and play and we’re so humbled that our fans haven’t forgotten us!”

As part of the run of dates, the alternative outfit, will be playing a bushfire fundraiser show in Sale, East Gippsland Victoria this Sunday, 26th January. All ticket sales will be passed on directly to those in the bushfire-affected area who need it most.

“We’re hoping to get Melburnians along to spend some money in the community as well,” says the band. “Donations are great, but actually getting in your car and heading down to eat, stay and be there is massively important right now too.”

Check out performance dates below. According to Costin, the band’s Patrick Robertson and Dave Ong have been working on new music and the alternative outfit had a studio session late last year.

“The expectations are high, so we can’t drop anything until it’s really right. The magic was there and that’s what is important to us, to find the magic.”

[embedded content]

Motor Ace – Summer 2020 Tour

Saturday, 25th January

48 Watts, Newcastle

Tickets: Oztix

Sunday, 26th January

Live at the Bundy Hall, Sale VIC

Tickets: Trybooking

Friday, 31st January

Festivale, Launceston

Tickets: Ticketbooth

Friday, 21st February

Coopers Alehouse, Adelaide

Tickets: Oztix

Saturday, 22nd February

Hotter Than Hell, Dunsborough WA

Tickets: Oztix