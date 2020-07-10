Motorbike barrier for pillion riding not a safety concern – DILG 

“Ito po ay nasuri din ng ating mga eksperto at maging ang Land Transportation Office ay suporta po sa paglalagay ng physical barrier. We do not see this as a possible safety concern,” DILG spokesperson undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said in a televised briefing.

(The barrier’s design was examined by experts and even the Land Transportation Office supported the use of physical barriers. We do not see this as a possible safety concern.)

Malaya advised motorists to instead be more careful on the roads to prevent accidents.

“Kailangan lang din po talagang maging maingat kasi kahit wala pong physical barrier, ay meron po talagang nangyayari na aksidente pag tayo ay nakamotor as compared kung ang gamit natin ay four-wheeled,” Malaya said.

(We just need to be more careful because even without a physical barrier, motorcycles are more prone to accidents compared with four-wheeled vehicles.)

Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla appealed to the government to reconsider its guidelines in the usage of physical barriers which he said were “fundamentally unsafe.”

But Malaya said the National Task Force (NTF) on COVID-19 is still accepting proposals on the design for physical barriers on motorcycles.

“Marami pong disenyong isinumite at bukas pa rin po ang NTF sa mga iba pang disenyo. So kung meron pong mga LGUs o mga kumpanya na mga disenyo, puwede niyo po ito isumite kaagad agad sa National Task Force COVID-19 para ito po ay ma-assess din ng ating task force,” Malaya said.

(Many designs were submitted and the NTF is still open to more proposals. If the LGUs or companies have designs for this, they may submit it to the National Task Force COVID-19 for assessment.)

