Motorbike rider dies in Isabela road accident

SAN MATEO, Isabela–A Mountain Province resident died after his motorcycle sideswiped a van and was hurled toward an oncoming bus at the Santiago-Tuguegarao Road on Saturday morning (Jan. 18) in Sinamar Sur village here, police said.

Jeremias Ordillo Jr. of Paracelis town hit the van driven by Rizalino Naungayan when he tried to overtake the larger vehicle at about 5 a.m., said Police Capt. Frances Littaua, Isabela police spokesman.

The impact also flung Ordillo into the body of a passing Victory Liner bus driven by Eddie Natividad.

Ordillo was instantly killed. Naungayan and Natividad surrendered to the police and will be indicted for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide.

