Motorcycle mishaps kill 3 minors in Isabela

ROXAS, Isabela – Three students, all minors, died in two separate road accidents on Sunday (Feb. 23) and Monday (Feb. 24) in two Isabela municipalities, police said.

At 3:15 p.m. on Monday in this town, 16-year-old motorcycle rider Hanz Charlie Viado and his 16-year-old passenger, Jhonrence Esquivel, both Grade 10 students, were killed when they were rammed by a dump truck driven by Danilo Anog of Sinamar village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Viado and Esquivel’s motorcycle overtook a vehicle and drove into the other lane, crashing into the truck. Wearing no helmets, the boys died instantly.

Anog was charged with double homicide because he was unable to avoid crashing into the overtaking motorcycle.

FEATURED STORIES

Earlier in San Mariano town, a six-by-six truck driven by Gilbert Tolentino sideswiped a motorcycle driven by Jaymark Flores, a 15-year-old student, at noon on Sunday.

Flores died instantly when his head struck the concrete road. His passenger, Gerald Taguimacon, is in critical condition at the San Mariano Community Hospital.

Tolentino was charged with reckless imprudence resulting in homicide and serious physical injuries.

Edited by TSB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ