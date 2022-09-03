Motorcycle Ridden by Robredo Donated to ‘Museo ng Pag-asa’

Motorcycle Ridden by Robredo During Rally Donated to ‘Museo ng Pag-asa’

Supporters of Atty Leni Robredo donated their motorcycle ridden by the former vice president during her campaign in Cavite last March.

Sherwin and Tintin Abdon, a Kakampink couple, have joyfully declared that they will donate their motorcycle to the Angat Buhay “Museo ng Pag-asa.” The former presidential contender rode the motorcycle during a campaign event in Cavite last March.

It can be recalled that the couple was one of Robredo’s most devoted supporters during the campaign. This past Friday night, Tintin posted some pictures of their motorcycle turn-over at the eagerly awaited museum on Facebook.

“Isang napakalaking karangalan po para sa amin na maidonate sa Angat Buhay Museo ng Pag-asa ang aming motorsiklo na sinakyan ni VP Atty. Leni Robredo nuong March 4, 2022 sa Cavite,” Tintin proudly said.

They will be honored to be shown in the museum for all of their lives, she said. It may be recalled that Robredo rode Sherwin’s motorcycle during her own campaign event in General Trias, Cavite, when she got stopped in traffic. According to reports, 47,000 Robredo supporters were present.

As of yet, there has been no word regarding the “Museo ng Pag- asa’s” public opening. The aforementioned Robredo museum was stocked with gifts from her devoted followers, including artwork and other items.

READ ALSO: Vice Ganda Slams News5 Over Fake Issue with Marian Rivera

What are your thoughts on this article? Just feel free to leave your reactions in the comment section.

Thank you for taking the time to read this. We aim to give the freshest and in-demand content to our visitors. Come back next time at NewsFeed for more updated news.