Motorcycle rider dies after van runs over him in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY –– A motorcycle rider died after a van ran over him in Daraga town in Albay province on Thursday morning.

Police Captain Dexter Panganiban, Albay police information officer, said in a report that the victim was Oliver Llacuna, 23, resident of Barangay Kidaco of Daraga.

In the initial report, Llacuna overtook another vehicle at the road shoulder and slid, causing him to be hit by the right rear wheel of the van being driven by Arturo Duka Jr., 41, of Barangay Bitano, Legazpi City, at 7:50 a.m.

Both vehicles were traversing in the same direction towards Sorsogon City.

The victim died while being taken to the Bicol Regional Training and Teaching Hospital.

