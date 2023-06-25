Motorcycle rider dies, another hurt in Batangas accident

LUCENA CITY — A motorcyclist died while another rider was injured on Saturday night when their vehicles collided in Calaca City in Batangas province.
Batangas police reported on Sunday that motorcyclist Kim Ritchel Maullon, 38, was traversing the national highway in Barangay (village) Camastilisan around 7:30 p.m. when he accidentally collided with another motorcycle ahead of him driven by Jayson De Villa, 31.
Maullon sustained serious injuries on his head and body, and he died while being taken to the Ospital Ng Calaca.
The report stated that both motorcycle riders were not wearing crash helmets, which is required by the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.
The police said that both parties were open to an amicable settlement.
