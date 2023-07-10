Motorcycle rider dies in Davao del Sur mishap

DIGOS CITY – A motorcycle rider died on the spot when he crashed onto a tricycle and got rolled over by a passenger bus Sunday night in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lt. Colonel Kristopher Sabsal, Sta. Cruz acting police chief, said Christopher T. Gabica, 42, a resident of Camiguin, Barangay Aplaya here was driving his motorcycle when it collided with a tricycle in Barangay Bato.

As a result of the collision, Gabica fell off his motorcycle, causing the Mindanao Star Bus following him to run over him.

FEATURED STORIES

Sabsal said the tricycle driver fled the scene while the bus driver is under police custody.

gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>