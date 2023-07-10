Motorcycle rider dies in Davao del Sur mishap

DIGOS CITY – A motorcycle rider died on the spot when he crashed onto a tricycle and got rolled over by a passenger bus Sunday night in Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.
Lt. Colonel Kristopher Sabsal, Sta. Cruz acting police chief, said Christopher T. Gabica, 42, a resident of Camiguin, Barangay Aplaya here was driving his motorcycle when it collided with a tricycle in Barangay Bato.
As a result of the collision, Gabica fell off his motorcycle, causing the Mindanao Star Bus following him to run over him.
Sabsal said the tricycle driver fled the scene while the bus driver is under police custody.
