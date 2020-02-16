Motorcycle rider killed, 2 hurt in Quezon road accident

LUCENA CITY – A motorcycle rider died and two others were injured in a vehicular accident along the Maharlika Highway in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Saturday night.

Sariaya police reported that motorcyclist Froilan Jake Bautista, 29, was traveling towards Lucena City when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle being driven by Porferio Matamorosa Jr., 34, in Barangay (village) Balubal around 7:50 p.m.

Both drivers and Matamorosa’s back-rider, Michael Angelo, 29, were injured and taken to Lucena Doctors Hospital in Lucena City.

Bautista died while undergoing treatment.

Police found out that Matamorosa was driving under the influence of liquor.

