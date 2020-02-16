Trending Now

Motorcycle rider killed, 2 hurt in Quezon road accident

TopNews
admin

Motorcycle rider killed, 2 hurt in Quezon road accident

LUCENA CITY – A motorcycle rider died and two others were injured in a vehicular accident along the Maharlika Highway in Sariaya town in Quezon province on Saturday night.

Sariaya police reported that motorcyclist Froilan Jake Bautista, 29, was traveling towards Lucena City when his vehicle collided with another motorcycle being driven by Porferio Matamorosa Jr., 34, in Barangay (village) Balubal around 7:50 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both drivers and Matamorosa’s back-rider, Michael Angelo, 29, were injured and taken to Lucena Doctors Hospital in Lucena City.

Bautista died while undergoing treatment.

FEATURED STORIES

Police found out that Matamorosa was driving under the influence of liquor.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ

Don’t miss out on the latest news and information.

Subscribe to INQUIRER PLUS to get access to The Philippine Daily Inquirer & other 70+ titles, share up to 5 gadgets, listen to the news, download as early as 4am & share articles on social media. Call 896 6000.

For feedback, complaints, or inquiries, contact us.

Related Posts

Back To Top