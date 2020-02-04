Motorcycle rider killed in Albay road accident

LEGAZPI CITY — A motorcycle rider died when he was hit by a truck in Camalig town, Albay on Tuesday morning.

Captain Dexter Panganiban, information officer of the Albay police, said Eman Alcazar, 29, of Barangay Estanza, Legazpi City, died instantly after a 22-wheeler truck dragged his motorcycle by about 50 meters along the Maharlika Highway in Barangay Libod around 4:45 a.m.

Panganiban said the truck was driven by Herberth Magdasoc, 27, of Doña Mercedes, Guinobatan town.

The victim’s motorcycle was stuck in the left portion of the truck that was loaded with cement from Barangay Palanog, Camalig.

Edited by Lzb

