Motorcycle-riding gunmen slay cop in Pasay City

MANILA, Philippines — A police officer, who was on board a motorcycle, died after unidentified gunmen shot him in Pasay City on Thursday morning.

In a report, Pasay police said Cpl. Alvin Villareal, 32, who was assigned at the Kalayaan police community precinct in Pasay police, was traversing along West Service Road at Barangay 201, Zone 20 when the assailants appeared and shot him at 7:30 a.m.

Villareal suffered fatal injuries and was brought to Pasay City General Hospital where he died at 8:02 a.m.

Police Chief Master Sergeant Joel Landicho, investigator on the case, said in a phone interview that they have yet to identify whether the suspects were riding motorcycles as no CCTVs were installed in the area.

Police are still investigating the case to determine the motive behind the killing.