Motorcycle taxis ‘illegal’ starting next week — LTFRB board member

MANILA, Philippines — Starting next week, motorcycles-for-hire will be declared “illegal” and will be impounded, Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) board member Antonio Gardiola Jr. said Monday.

In an interview with reporters at the Senate prior to a hearing on bills seeking to regulate motorcycle taxis, Gardiola said they have recommended the termination of the pilot study meant to assess the safety of bikes for public transport.

“It’s really very significant but then it’s also half of the three months ‘yung study natin, we cannot gather data because of the legal impediments,” Gardiola said.

“We are resorting to legal rigmarole sa nangyayaring ito. Bale, nagfile sila ng kaso na nai-impede ang study…We cannot gather data because of actions being undertaken on one of the players so it is better to terminate it,” he added.

Gardional, who heads the technical working group (TWG) heading the pilot run, said that the motorcycle taxis will be deemed “illegal.”

“So maybe a week from now, we will start enforcement already,” he further said.

