Motorcyclist dead in hit-and-run in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– A motorcycle rider died in a hit-and-run incident along the Maharlika Highway in Lopez town in Quezon province early Friday.

Quezon police report said the victim Jonald Morales, 51, resident of Barangay Binutas in nearby Calauag town, was hit by a still unknown vehicle in one section of the highway in Barangay Canda Ilaya around 2:30 a.m.

Morales suffered grave injuries and died on the spot.

The driver sped off after the incident./lzb

