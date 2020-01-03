Motorcyclist dead in Lucena collision

LUCENA CITY –– A motorcyclist running against a one-way street died after he collided with another motorcycle in Lucena City early Friday.

A police report said the victim James Victor Mikesh, 23, who was counter-flowing, collided with another motorcycle being ridden by Melijone Jaca, 23, along Enverga Street in Barangay 4 at 2:25 a.m.

Mikesh, who was reportedly not wearing the mandatory crash helmet and had no driver’s license, sustained grave injuries and died while being taken to the Quezon Medical Center.

Jaca surrendered to the police and reported the incident.

Police said both motorcyclists were under the influence of liquor when the accident happened./lzb

