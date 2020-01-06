Motorcyclist dead in Lucena road crash

LUCENA CITY –– A motorcyclist died in an accident along the national highway here on Sunday night.

The Lucena police said Joselito Pividal, 29, a resident of this city, was negotiating the diversion road of the Maharlika Highway when he was thrown off his vehicle after it slid and crashed on the rocky side of the road in Barangay Ilayang Dupay around 6 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rescuers rushed Pividal to the Quezon Medical Center in this city, but he eventually died from the severe body and head injuries despite wearing a crash helmet when the accident happened.

Investigators found no signs of a vehicle collision at the crash site and thus concluded that it was a self-accident.

FEATURED STORIES

Edited by Lzb

Read Next

LATEST STORIES

MOST READ