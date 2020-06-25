Motorcyclist dead in motorcycle-truck collision in Quezon

LUCENA CITY –– A motorcycle rider died in a collision with a cargo truck along the Maharlika Highway in Tiaong, Quezon on Wednesday night.

Tiaong police reported Thursday morning that motorcyclist Wendell Ilao, 46, was about to enter a section of the Maharlika Highway in Barangay \Talisay at 9:10 p.m. when he bumped the incoming wing van truck being driven by Erish Jay Reniono.

Due to the strong impact of the collision, the victim was thrown off from the motorcycle and landed into drainage.

Ilao died while being taken to Liwag Medical Hospital.

