Motorcyclist dead, pillion rider hurt after hitting truck in Batangas

LUCENA CITY — A motorcycle driver died, while his pillion rider was seriously injured, after their vehicle hit a truck in Balayan town in Batangas province on Friday night (June 30).

The Batangas police reported that John Rafael Bauyon, 21, and his pillion rider, Jhomar Villalobos, 32, were seriously injured after their motorcycle bumped the rear section of a truck driven by Enrique Saballa along the national highway in Barangay (village) Sampaga around 10:15 p.m.

The two riders were taken to the hospital, but Bauyon died on the way.

The report said Saballa was maneuvering his vehicle when the motorcycle crashed into the rear of the truck.

The police said they found no driver’s license from Bauyon and the motorcycle had no plate number.

The truck driver is under police custody while an investigation continues.

The report did not state whether or not the riders were wearing a crash helmet, which is required by the Motorcycle Helmet Act of 2009.

