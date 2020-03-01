Motorcyclist dies in highway accident in Quezon

LUCENA CITY, Quezon, Philippines — A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Maharlika Highway in Pagbilao town in Quezon province Sunday morning.

The Pagbilao Municipal Police Station identified the motorcyclist as Reynante Ole, 53, resident of Barangay Binahaan in the said town.

He accidentally bumped the rear bumper of a closed van, driven by a still unidentified person, in one section of the highway in Barangay Mapagong at around 6 a.m.

Ole sustained grave injuries. He died while being taken to Quezon Medical Center in this city.

Police said the van was slowly moving due to traffic gridlock when the incident happened.

The truck still managed to leave the accident site after the incident.

