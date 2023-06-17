Motorcyclist in Edsa freak accident ‘lost control,’ says Mandaluyong police

MANILA, Philippines — After its investigation into the freak accident that left a motorcyclist decapitated along the Edsa Shaw Tunnel, the Mandaluyong City Police Station (CPS) reported that the victim “lost control” and fell off his vehicle, causing his death.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ang biktima ay nasa bus lane at habang binabaybay ang kahabaan ng Shaw Boulevard, nawalan ng kontrol at bumangga sa central island at tumama sa likurang parte na siyang dahilan ng pagkahulog nito sa kanyang motor at sanhi ng pagpanaw, dahilan ng pagkahagip sa kanya ng kasabayan na fuel tanker base,” said the Mandaluyong CPS in a Friday release.

(The victim was in the bus lane and as he was traveling along Shaw Boulevard, he lost control, hit the central island, hitting the back part which made him fall off his motorcycle and caused his death, which is why the fuel tanker base hit him at the same time.)

FEATURED STORIES

The city police added that the tanker is owned by fuel company Rephil Station Incorporated.

Suspect tanker driver, Geovanie Bermudez, now faces charges for “reckless imprudence resulting to homicide” and “abandonment of one’s own victim” after he surrendered to the Mandaluyong CPS on Thursday.

Bermudez is currently in police custody, according to the station.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) previously reported that the victim was possibly hit by a white SUV then run over by the tanker. The rider was decapitated.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

<!– Please implement on Entertainment only, remove the twitter handle after the byline in #byline_share

–>