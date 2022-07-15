Motorists Can Now Buy Big Brand Car Insurance Names Online with Leading Broker EasyCompare

Country Head of EasyCompare Thailand, Alisa Apaivongse says Thai motorists are ready to buy car insurance online

BANGKOK, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Award-winning Thai broker, EasyCompare, has launched a seamless online end-to-end experience for customers who want to compare car insurance quotes and buy online. Motorists can compare auto insurance premiums from Thailand’s leading insurance companies and now buy securely online using their credit card, all within minutes on the EasyCompare portal.



Country Head of EasyCompare Thailand, Alisa Apaivongse says Thai motorists are ready to buy car insurance online

The Bangkok-based broker believes that Thailand’s recent accelerated digital growth, in part due to the pandemic, has created increased demand to provide car insurance for a new generation of Thai motorists who are familiar with e-commerce and have a better understanding of car insurance.

Its quick and easy quote and buy customer journey, says the broker, gives motorists a chance to purchase car insurance and be covered almost instantly, from the comfort of their own home.

The launch kicks off with top Thai insurance companies, Bangkok Insurance (BKI), Syn Mun Kong Insurance (SMK) and MSIG Insurance which are now available for online purchase on the EasyCompare website, providing coverage within a day after purchase.

Currently the broker business says it prides itself on offering cheap quotes from leading insurance companies with purchase carried out mainly over the phone. But the new fully online quote and buy project, they say, marks the start of an eventual full roll out of their online journey for their remaining partners.

Country Head of EasyCompare Thailand, Alisa Apaivongse said: “We’re excited to be able to offer a full online journey for our customers. Buying online means that motorists can enjoy a hassle-free experience that saves them time as well as money. And for a limited time, we are offering them an additional incentive to buy online by giving customers a gift card voucher worth up to THB 500 with every online purchase of some policies.” Apaivongse is also keen to point out that motorists can still get support and advice from EasyCompare’s award-winning team of Thai based insurance experts who are available to assist six days a week.

”Although we are moving towards a fully digital online journey, our customers can still be assured that they’ll be in good hands before they purchase and beyond. Our team received the prestigious Feefo Platinum Trusted Service award, which is an independent seal of excellence in recognition of an exceptional customer experience, as rated by real customers. We’re enormously proud of that,” says Alisa Apaivongse.

Meanwhile, EasyCompare says it has launched an unbeatable ‘free-for-life’ Loyalty Program named EasyRewards, offering new and existing customers a choice of benefits worth up to THB11,800 from the lifestyle categories of motoring, health, and home, with every new car insurance policy purchased or renewed. Customers can enjoy these lifetime benefits for as long as they’re insured through EasyCompare.

Alisa Apaivongse added: “EasyCompare’s new smooth quote and buy process together with our cheaper premiums, first-class customer service and our customer incentives rewards package will appeal to Thailand’s motorists who are keen to get fuss-free and better value car insurance.”

About EasyCompare

Award-winning EasyCompare is a leading car insurance price comparison website and non-life insurance broker serving Thailand’s motorists.

It is part of an international group that provides insurance solutions for millions of policyholders worldwide. The group includes the award-winning ComparetheMarket brand in the United Kingdom and Australia, the Budget Direct brand in Australia and Budget Direct Insurance in Singapore, as well as Hippo in South Africa and Koalay in Turkey.