MOU Signing: SOCAM and viAct join force to promote digitalisation and site safety via AI technologyviAct.jpg

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 18

January 2022 – SOCAM Development Limited (HKEX

983)”SOCAM”) and viAct are pleased to announce the signing of the

Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to formalise the collaboration in adapting

construction technologies to improve site safety, while promoting ‘Construction

2.0’ among Hong Kong construction industry.

SOCAM Head of Corporate Development Mr.

Adrian Lo (left) and viAct CEO Mr. Gary Ng (right) signed an MOU to jointly

develop innovative construction technologies for site safety and to promote

Construction 2.0.

In the

recent years, the HKSAR Government has extensively promoted digitalisation in

the construction industry and encouraged developers and contractors to

adopt construction technologies from

architectural planning to site management, in order to strengthen construction

monitoring and improve safety. The recent initiative ‘Construction 2.0’

announced by the HKSAR Government set the directions on construction

transformation in achieving innovation, professionalisation and revitalisation.

Meanwhile, the ‘Construction Innovation and Technology Fund’ (CITF),

established by the HKSAR Development Bureau (DEVB) and the Construction

Industry Council (CIC) in 2018, has provided support and subsidy to the

industry to adopt technologies in different construction areas.

In response to the construction industry

blueprint led by the HKSAR Government, SOCAM and viAct will collaborate and

adopt Artificial Intelligence in construction site monitoring and actively

apply construction digitalisation to improve productivity, construction safety

and develop green construction projects. Key collaboration areas include

implementing environmental, social and governance (ESG) strategies and tactics

by integrating and adopting technologies to build a human-and-social oriented

strategic investment framework – bringing ESG considerations into the corporate

decision-making model.

The holistic collaboration will combine the

rich construction experience from SOCAM and construction-based and

computer-vision cloud technology from viAct to utilise the application of

construction data, which has been overlooked by the whole industry. The

new-built system converts the raw data to insightful information, providing

strategic directions on productivity, construction safety and environmental

protection for all management levels to enhance the effectiveness and

efficiency of the decision-making process. In addition, the close collaboration

demonstrates the potential of in-depth industrial transformation to the whole

construction industry.

“As a

traditional industry, the construction industry

needs to keep up with evolving business trends and technology. The

adoption of innovative technologies not only improves the way we work, but also

provides an opportunity to attract young and energetic talent to the workforce.

Letting them solve the problems with new technology is a way to revitalise the

industry and accomplish the ESG visions. We believe it is a valuable investment

to the whole industry and even the society” said Mr. Adrian Lo, Head of

Corporate Development of SOCAM.

“It is our pleasure to collaborate with

SOCAM and contribute to the digitalisation of the construction industry by

integrating the experience from SOCAM and the construction-based AI technology

competence from viAct. This MOU shows our commitment to promote construction

digitalisation and workplace safety” said Mr. Gary Ng, viAct Chief Executive

Officer.

Under the all-round cooperative partnership,

SOCAM and viAct will strive to build an in-depth relationship , explore and

develop construction technologies by extensively applying various technologies,

including but not limited to automating construction monitoring systems across

different sites, and improve safety and productivity.