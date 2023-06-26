Mount Eerie Announces 2023 Australian Tour

Washington singer-songwriter Phil Elverum will return to Australia with his project Mount Eerie in October for four shows. Elverum’s Sydney show was announced last week: he will perform at the Art Gallery of NSW on Thursday, 5th October as part of the inaugural Volume Festival. The following evening, the tour will continue with a show at Theatre Royal in Castlemaine.

At both the Sydney and Castlemaine shows, Elverum will perform with a backing band made up of members of Black Belt Eagle Scout, the project of Swinomish/Iñupiaq singer-songwriter Katherine Paul. Black Belt Eagle Scout will also perform opening sets at both shows.

On Saturday, 7th October, Elverum will perform a solo Mount Eerie show at Max Watts in Melbourne, with Hana Stretton on opening duties. A solo Mount Eerie show in Brisbane is is also set to be announced. Tickets for the Sydney Mount Eerie show are on sale Wednesday, 19th July via the Volume website. Tickets for the Castlemaine and Melbourne shows will both go on sale this Wednesday, 28th June.

The Art Gallery of NSW’s Volume festival will run from Friday, 22nd September to Sunday, 8th October. Headlining the inaugural program is Solange, with the likes of Sampa the Great, composer Dean Hurley, electronic producer Loraine James, The Presets‘ Kim Moyes and others also set to perform at the gallery in that time.

Elverum last toured Australia with his Mount Eerie project in 2018, in support of his acclaimed 2017 album A Crow Looked at Me. Follow-up Now Only arrived shortly after Elverum’s Australian tour. In 2019, Elverum and Julie Doiron released their second collaborative album: Lost Wisdom pt. 2.

Mount Eerie 2023 Australian Tour

with special guests Black Belt Eagle Scout (Sydney + Castlemaine only)

Thursday, 5th October – Volume Festival, Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney

Friday, 6th October – Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

Saturday, 7th October – Max Watts, Melbourne (solo show, with special guest Hana Stretton)

TBA – Brisbane

