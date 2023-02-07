Mount Elizabeth Hospital first in Southeast Asia to acquire Naeotom Alpha from Siemens Healthineers

Naeotom Alpha is world’s first CT scanner with photon-counting technology.

Mount Elizabeth Hospital (MEH) will be the first hospital in Southeast Asia to offer patients benefits of photon-counting technology.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mount Elizabeth Hospital will be the first hospital in Southeast Asia to acquire Naeotom Alpha, the world’s first photon-counting CT with the aim to optimise diagnostic and treatment pathways for patients in Singapore. Naeotom Alpha is a photon-counting Dual-Source Computed Tomography (DSCT) system that utilises cadmium telluride crystals in its CT detector which convert X-ray photons directly into electrical signals instead of first converting it into visible light as with conventional CT imaging. This overcomes the loss of information from standard energy integrating detectors used in conventional CT systems, and produces sharper, clearer and higher-detailed images without the need for higher radiation doses.

A CT scan allows doctors to view images of body tissues, including lungs, bones, soft tissue, and blood vessels at the same time, in order to make an appropriate diagnosis. The new photon-counting DSCT system produces high-resolution images through spectral imaging technology. This is particularly useful for patients who are breathless, and for paediatric patients without the need for sedation.

“Our acquisition of Siemens Healthineers’ new photon-counting DSCT system underscores Mount Elizabeth Hospital and Parkway Radiology’s commitment to provide our doctors with the latest, most effective tools to make quick, accurate diagnoses,” says Ms Tan Yujuan, Chief Executive Officer of Parkway Radiology. “This not only translates to better treatment outcomes supported by more informed and reliable clinical decisions by our doctors, but also offers our patients greater assurance, accessibility and comfort.”

The new photon-counting DSCT system counts toward one of the several major equipment and technology upgrades planned under MEH’s “Project Renaissance”, the hospital’s first major infrastructure refurbishment since its establishment in 1979. The S$350 million endeavour will transform the medical institution into a modern and integrated multiservice hub that provides patients with seamless care upon its completion in 2025.

According to Dr Peter Goh, Group Medical Director for Parkway Radiology, “Parkway Radiology has always held on to the ideal of breaking new ground and staying at the forefront of the technology of medical imaging. The addition of the photon-counting DSCT to our armamentarium of radiological equipment maintains our philosophy of always advancing for the benefits of our patients. The demand for and expectations of clinical imaging are increasing at an exponential rate, with several key trends such as the need for more quantifiable metrics and functional data. The superior material decomposition capability of the photon-counting CT over existing CT technology potentially allows for multi-tracer imaging and the opportunity to expand tissue characterisation of CT beyond what is currently known.”

“With the introduction of photon-counting DSCT in Mount Elizabeth Hospital, we aim to provide physicians and radiologists with the latest technology to support diagnosis and treatment in multiple clinical disciplines such as cardiology, pulmonology, and oncology,” states Ms Siow Ai Li, Managing Director at Siemens Healthineers Singapore. “We are proud that Mount Elizabeth Hospital is the first to acquire the photon-counting DSCT in Southeast Asia as this technology will improve clinical decision-making for patients in Singapore.”

This press release and press picture is available at

https://www.siemens-healthineers.com/en-sg/press-room/press-releases-sg/meh-first-naeotom-alpha

Siemens Healthineers AG (listed in Frankfurt, Germany: SHL) pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. As a leading medical technology company headquartered in Erlangen, Germany, Siemens Healthineers and its regional companies are continuously developing their product and service portfolio, with AI-supported applications and digital offerings that play an increasingly important role in the next generation of medical technology. These new applications will enhance the company’s foundation in in-vitro diagnostics, image-guided therapy, in-vivo diagnostics, and innovative cancer care. Siemens Healthineers also provides a range of services and solutions to enhance healthcare providers’ ability to provide high-quality, efficient care. In fiscal 2022, which ended on September 30, 2022, Siemens Healthineers, which has approximately 69,500 employees worldwide, generated revenue of around €21.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of almost €3.7 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.

Located in the heart of Orchard Road, Singapore’s main shopping belt, Mount Elizabeth Hospital is a 345-bed multi-disciplinary tertiary acute care hospital that has been serving the Asia-Pacific for over 40 years as a medical hub. Staffed by a large team of dedicated professionals and a diverse mix of skilled specialists, Mount Elizabeth Hospitals have also received Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, the gold seal of approval for quality healthcare. To provide patients with greater access to their wide spectrum of services, they extended their presence in Singapore from one hospital in the city (Mount Elizabeth Hospital) to an additional location in the heart of Singapore (Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital). With their doctors operating across both locations, patients can access the benefits of Mount Elizabeth’s medical expertise from both world-class medical facilities within the heart of Singapore. For more information, please visit https://www.mountelizabeth.com.sg/.