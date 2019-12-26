“Movie project with Bea, Angelica, and Angel? Here’s Anne Curtis’ reaction”
Anne Curtis gamely took on the ‘Go or No’ challenge, where she has to answer whether she’s up for a given situation or not.
Actress and television host Anne Curtis seemed to have fun as she took on the ‘Go or No’ challenge, where she has to answer whether she’s up for a given situation or not, including the possibility of doing a movie project with her fellow female stars Angel Locsin, Bea Alonzo, and Angelica Panganiban.
The 34-year-old, unsurprisingly, answered “Go”. She also gave an affirmative response when asked if she’s willing to go on a movie date with her longtime celebrity crush, “Goblin” star Gong Yoo, and whether or not she’s game to host an entire episode of “It’s Showtime” alone, adding, “I’ve pretty much almost done that, so Go”.
On the other hand, Anne said she’s not willing to run a shopping mall in real life, and similarly answered “No” when asked whether or not she’s game to celebrate Christmas four times a year, saying, “Parang nakakapagod ‘yun. No. It’s what makes it special.”
[embedded content]
Anne took part in the challenge as part of the promotions for “M&M: The Mall, The Merrier“, which marks the first collaborative big screen project of her and longtime co-host and friend Vice Ganda. The 2019 Metro Manila Film Festival entry, which centers on rival siblings Moira (Vice Ganda) and Morissette (Anne) claiming ownership of a mall, hit cinemas nationwide on Christmas Day.
[embedded content]