Moving Towards a Sustainable and Innovative Future at the Huawei Digital Power Summit 2021 Singapore

SINGAPORE, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Aiming to secure the future of innovation and sustainability, Huawei International continues to cement its position as a leader in building a greener, better, and smarter world.

On 27 August, the company gathered the sharpest minds and impactful voices at Huawei Digital Power Summit 2021 Singapore to engage in conversations on creating a future where energy and technological innovation go hand in hand to create a sustainable ecosystem.

Mr Foo Fang Yong, CEO of Huawei International, said, “Huawei will mark its 20th anniversary in Singapore with core products and initiatives designed to push industry standards, systems integration, and more.”

The Carbon Neutral Movement

For everyday consumers, telecom operators, and government and industry partners worldwide, Huawei International is introducing a cohesive approach in all facets of business, with an increased focus on enhancing information transmission, processing, storage, learning, and distribution, building a collaborative ecosystem around the world.

At every touchpoint, the possibility of improvement in the name of green innovation can and will be explored, allowing the reality of a truly sustainable and carbon-neutral future to be realised.

Working towards the Singapore Green Plan 2030, business frameworks need to be reassessed and aligned with industry-wide sustainability goals to build a zero-carbon smart ecosystem.

Forward With Singapore

Mr Terry Gao, Managing Director of Huawei Digital Power Singapore, shared: Like many nations across the globe, Singapore has outlined its future roadmap towards net-zero emissions, and Huawei’s commitment to energy transformation will play a pivotal role.

A significant component of this transformation is made possible with digitalisation. For digitisation to be successful, we need more efficient data centres to be powered sufficiently and reliably. The establishing of Huawei Digital Power will allow Singapore to push ahead with more support as power digitalisation takes shape.

The new drivers, energy structure transformation and zero/low-carbon industries, will add to economic growth in the coming years. Clean power generation, electric transportation, and greener ICT infrastructure are ways the company can drive innovation and transformation.

An increased rate of innovation will allow various sustainable approaches to be adapted to suit the growing requirements; coupled with the age-old “business versus cost” dilemma, smart and cost-effective procurements are the way forward.

Embracing the Future Together

True to the collaborative nature of how Huawei is approaching this monumental task, the Huawei Digital Power Summit 2021 Singapore allowed opinion leaders and foremost experts to convene and take on the challenge of energy innovation together.

With Singapore growing to be a force to reckon with globally across all industries, including the renewable energy sector,

An innovative yet sustainable future is within reach—however, the time to act is now.

