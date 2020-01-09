MPD probes case of police car damaged during Traslacion

MANILA, Philippines — The Manila Police District (MPD) has started looking into the incident involving devotees who reportedly damaged a police patrol car used for escorting the carriage bearing the statue of the Black Nazarene on Thursday, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac said.

In a statement, Banac said charges for malicious mischief or damage to property would be filed against those responsible for the destruction of the vehicle. However, police have yet to identify those behind the incident.

Earlier, Maj. Gideon Ines of the Makati police investigation division posted the photo showing the orange pickup truck with several dents and its windows destroyed.

Ines said the vehicle was damaged after being swarmed by devotees who wanted to touch the image of the Black Nazarene.

Fewer devotees covered the statue after police officers on foot guarded both sides and front of the carriage.

In a phone interview with INQUIRER.net, Ines said the police car also carried a long-range acoustic device (LRAD) used for alerting civilians who would try to block the procession.

“‘Yung nagma-mic na nag-co-command sa tao na tumabi, [The LRAD is used for ordering people to give way for the Black Nazarene procession.],” Ines said.

