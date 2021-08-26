MPI America Inc. Agrees to Acquire Celadon Systems Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif. , Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — MPI America Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of MPI Corporation Taiwan, and recognized globally as a leader in semiconductor test, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Celadon Systems Inc, the market leader in ultra-high performance semiconductor test probe cards. The purchase of Celadon Systems will advance MPI’s presence in the wafer test marketplace and is a continuation of demonstrated market leadership in developing numerous innovations while serving customers in all aspects of the semiconductor wafer test market. The acquisition is expected to be completed early September, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“We have recognized the work of the Celadon team over many years now,” says Rob Carter, President of MPI America Inc., “and are honored to include their prowess to the MPI offering. With the cross-pollination of technologies and talent, we are providing an even higher level of value to our combined clientele. Together, we are focused on market needs with the products and services that make our customers even more competitive.”

“After years of successfully partnering to find solutions to our customers’ most demanding challenges, the Celadon Team is excited to now join the highly respected industry leader, MPI Corporation family and more specifically MPI America, Inc.”, says Karen Armendariz, President and CEO of Celadon Systems, “There is a natural fit and synergy between our organizations, from our core competence to our product catalogs. Both companies are dedicated to serving our customers and together we will bring forward the complete solution our customers have always desired.”

As the founders and owners, Bryan and Valerie Root added “We wanted to find a buyer that would complement Celadon’s admired company culture and customer focused values as well as build on its’ successful growth. Knowing the folks at MPI for as many years as we have, it is an easy fit as we transition to our next phase in life.”

About MPI Corporation

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, MPI Corporation is a global technology leader in Semiconductor, Light Emitting Diode (LED), Photo Detectors, Lasers, Materials Research, Aerospace, Automotive, Fiber Optic, Electronic Components and more. MPI’s four main business sectors include Probe Card, Photonics Automation, Advanced Semiconductor Test and Thermal Divisions. MPI products range from various advanced probe card technologies, probers, testers, material handlers, inspection and thermal air systems. Many of these products are accompanied by state-of-the-art Calibration and Test & Measurement software suites. The diversification of product portfolio and industries allows a healthy environment for employee growth and retention. Cross pollination of product technologies allows each new innovation to provide differentiation in areas that are meaningful to our precious customer base. For more information please visit: www.mpi-corporation.com

About Celadon Systems Inc.

Celadon Systems, Inc., The Home of Peace of Mind Probing, was founded 1997 by Bryan and Valerie Root and is headquartered in Burnsville, Minnesota. Celadon Systems is focused on the design and manufacturing of advanced probe card solutions and high-performance cables. Celadon Systems is a global leader in parametric test, wafer level reliability, modeling, characterization, cryogenic applications, and high-power probe cards for the semiconductor industry. As an industry leading, on-wafer probing solutions provider, Celadon’s reputation for delivering ultra-high performance probe cards that thrive in extreme temperatures is unparalleled. Celadon seeks to enrich the lives of our customers, employees, and community partners by offering a challenging, inspiring, and empowering environment that drives strong and profitable growth. For more information, please visit: www.celadonsystems.com