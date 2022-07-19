MPLE Results 2022 – Master Plumber Board Exam Result July 2022 FULL LIST OF PASSERS

This is the MPLE Results July 2022 Full List Of Passers

MPLE RESULTS JULY 2022 — This is the Master Plumber Board Exam Result full list of passers as released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC).

The board exam results including the list of passers, top 10 passers, top performing and performance of schools, and other announcements related to this will be posted on this website once PRC will release it.

Professional Regulation Commission conducted the Master Plumber Licensure Examination (MPLE) on July 16-17, 2022 at testing centers in NCR, Baguio, CDO, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Koronadal, Legaspi, Lucena, and Tacloban.

PRC Board of Master Plumbers Chairman Engr. Valentino M. Mangila and members Engr. Pedrito D. Camilet, Jr. and Arch. Prospero A. Abellano administered the board examinations.

SUMMARY OF RESULTS

EXAM COVERAGE:

Plumbing Arithmetic (10%)

Sanitation, Plumbing Design and Installation (40%)

Plumbing Code (10%)

Practical Problems (40%)

RELEASE DATE

Professional Regulation Commission is expected to release the Master Plumber board exam result within 2-6 working days after the last day of the examination.

REMINDER

The exam result may be released by the Professional Regulation Commission earlier or later than the target date without prior notice.

Aspiring master plumbers can visit the official website of the Professional Regulation Commission and use the verification page for the results of the board examination passing rate.

Examinees will be required to provide their full name, birthdate, application number, exam name, and date of examination.